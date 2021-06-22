Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.90 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

LNT stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

