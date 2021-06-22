Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

