Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,960 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459,134 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

