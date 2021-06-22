Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 5,015 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 557,901 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,784,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after purchasing an additional 816,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

