Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 50,270 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,270 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.36% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 6,141.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 16,954.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

In other TETRA Technologies news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 3.17.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.