Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 6,490,660 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 55,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $41,286.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,330 shares of company stock worth $48,998. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

