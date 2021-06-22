Exeedme (XED) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $488,539.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $8.56 million and $488,539.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00110110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00153532 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,750.65 or 1.00393228 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

