EXMR FDN (EXMR) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $35,366.24 and $20,156.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00083358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.76 or 0.00644561 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

