Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,181,917 shares of company stock valued at $689,648,820 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.53. The stock had a trading volume of 187,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,356,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

