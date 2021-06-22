FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FDS opened at $329.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.91. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

