FairGame (FAIR) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $1.60 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

