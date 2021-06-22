Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Down 1.3%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 45,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 114,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm has a market cap of C$86.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43.

Get Falco Resources alerts:

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Falco Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.