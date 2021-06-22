Falcon Project Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,505.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Falcon Project has a market cap of $2.08 million and $41,505.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00107599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00154564 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,505.74 or 1.00390225 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003040 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

