Falconswap (FSW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $185,417.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $185,417.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00020221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.47 or 0.00626265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,307.64 or 0.07137697 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

