Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Reaches $559.67 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Fantom has a market capitalization of $559.67 million and $104.95 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.96 or 0.00637481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00076963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.47 or 0.07119255 BTC.

About Fantom

FTM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

