Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 376.50 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 377 ($4.93). 4,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 37,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382.50 ($5.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The company has a market capitalization of £190.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.37.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

