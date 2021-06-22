Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 5,665 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Align Technology worth $21,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,775,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $611.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $592.31. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.11 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

