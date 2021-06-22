Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 41,365 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,384,000 after buying an additional 114,140 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $147.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

