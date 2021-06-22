Federated Hermes Inc. Has $22.63 Million Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $22,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after acquiring an additional 665,527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -844.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

