Federated Hermes Inc. Has $23.58 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Sempra Energy worth $23,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $138.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $144.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

