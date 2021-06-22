Federated Hermes Inc. Has $26.27 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Truist Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $188.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.93 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

