Federated Hermes Inc. Has $26.91 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $26,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $694.81 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $712.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $676.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

