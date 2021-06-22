Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 25,691 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,691 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of Domino’s Pizza worth $28,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DPZ opened at $459.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $465.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

