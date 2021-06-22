FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report sales of $78.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.10 million and the highest is $200.00 million. FibroGen reported sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $379.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.01 million to $424.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $338.86 million, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $470.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $22,833,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.03.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.