Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,307,000 after acquiring an additional 193,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,823 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.49.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

