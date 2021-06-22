Filecoin (FIL) Reaches Market Cap of $4.09 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.09 billion and $1.43 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $50.48 or 0.00156151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00116477 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,435.08 or 1.00324083 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 81,057,921 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

