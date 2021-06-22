Financial Analysis: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) vs. Its Peers

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AYLA) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ayala Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million -$30.15 million -3.55 Ayala Pharmaceuticals Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 24.59

Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals. Ayala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -899.65% -68.88% -60.56% Ayala Pharmaceuticals Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ayala Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1118 4447 9817 185 2.58

Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.59%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.83%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Ayala Pharmaceuticals peers beat Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

