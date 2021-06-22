Financial Analysis: Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and HighPeak Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling $83.42 million 0.35 -$96.64 million N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 36.40 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

Independence Contract Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 6.9, suggesting that its share price is 590% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling -139.65% -22.11% -13.63% HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Independence Contract Drilling and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Independence Contract Drilling on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

