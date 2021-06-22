Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.53% of Financial Institutions worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $490.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

