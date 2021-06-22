Financial Review: ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) versus Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get ObsEva alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ObsEva and Pharming Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva 1 1 3 0 2.40 Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ObsEva currently has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 319.24%. Given ObsEva’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ObsEva is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ObsEva and Pharming Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva $20,000.00 8,373.96 -$82.97 million ($1.67) -1.74 Pharming Group $212.10 million 3.47 $37.74 million $0.58 19.81

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than ObsEva. ObsEva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharming Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of ObsEva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pharming Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ObsEva and Pharming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva N/A -312.89% -98.06% Pharming Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pharming Group beats ObsEva on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women. It also is developing Ebopiprant, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age; and Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre- eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.