Fire Lotto (FLOT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Fire Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $74,749.42 and $13.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00181666 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001490 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.01 or 0.00611345 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.