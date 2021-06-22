First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Up to $41.67

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.67, but opened at $43.30. First Bancorp shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 46 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 790,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 205,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

