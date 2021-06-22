First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $285.56 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $199.47 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.93.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.41.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

