First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,854,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after buying an additional 50,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after buying an additional 383,052 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 408,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 46,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter.

KOF stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.33.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.2729 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

