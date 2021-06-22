First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.15. Approximately 124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNLIF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

