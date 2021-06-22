First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.61. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $4,960,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after buying an additional 207,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $184.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.51. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $197.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

