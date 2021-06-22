First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486,311 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of First Republic Bank worth $247,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,559,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1,774.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.3% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,568,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,255,000 after acquiring an additional 88,071 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $183.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.51. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $197.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Compass Point raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

