First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE FAM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 59,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,149. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.