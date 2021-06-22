First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,523. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

