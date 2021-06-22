First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,523. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
