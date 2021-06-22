First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.64 and last traded at $84.57. Approximately 2,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38.

