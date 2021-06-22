First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.37. Approximately 5,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 24,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14.

