First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) Shares Up 1.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.14 and last traded at $54.14. 9,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 33,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.55.

