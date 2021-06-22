First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Trading 1.8% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $46.98. 759,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 857,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.10.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.