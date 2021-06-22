First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,725. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40.

