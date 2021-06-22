First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.16 and last traded at $71.15. Approximately 5,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81.

