First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,401 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,760. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.