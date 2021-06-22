FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.80 and last traded at $77.80. 2,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 250,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush increased their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.80.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

