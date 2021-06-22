Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,760 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

