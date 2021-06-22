Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.01% of Five Below worth $107,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.60.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

