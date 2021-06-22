FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Buys 53,005 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 53,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $145,763.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 9,166 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $23,831.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Howard Dvorkin bought 41,757 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $111,491.19.

Shares of FPAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,275. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in FlexShopper by 127.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the first quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the first quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FlexShopper by 26.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

